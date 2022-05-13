 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emirates airline cuts annual loss to $1.06 billion

Reuters
May 13, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST

Emirates said it increased destinations from 120 at the start of the financial year to over 140 destinations by the end and continued to reinstate services across its network.

Emirates | Representative image

Dubai's Emirates airline on Friday posted a loss of 3.9 billion dirhams ($1.06 billion) for the year ended March 31, sharply lower than its loss of 20.3 billion dirhams a year earlier as easing pandemic-related curbs boosted travel demand.

"This year, we focussed on restoring our operations quickly and safely wherever pandemic-related restrictions eased across our markets," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and the group.

Reuters
first published: May 13, 2022 01:21 pm
