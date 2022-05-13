English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Emirates airline cuts annual loss to $1.06 billion

    Emirates said it increased destinations from 120 at the start of the financial year to over 140 destinations by the end and continued to reinstate services across its network.

    Reuters
    May 13, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
    Emirates | Representative image

    Emirates | Representative image


    Dubai's Emirates airline on Friday posted a loss of 3.9 billion dirhams ($1.06 billion) for the year ended March 31, sharply lower than its loss of 20.3 billion dirhams a year earlier as easing pandemic-related curbs boosted travel demand.


    Emirates said it increased destinations from 120 at the start of the financial year to over 140 destinations by the end and continued to reinstate services across its network.

    "This year, we focussed on restoring our operations quickly and safely wherever pandemic-related restrictions eased across our markets," said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and the group.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Airline #Emirates #World News
    first published: May 13, 2022 01:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.