MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Emerson plans $11 billion merger of industrial-software units with AspenTech

The cash-and-stock deal would value AspenTech at around $160 a share, according to the report, and is expected to be announced later on Monday.

Reuters
October 11, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Manufacturing giant Emerson Electric Co plans to merge two of its software businesses with Aspen Technology Inc in a roughly $11 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing officials from the companies.

The cash-and-stock deal would value AspenTech at around $160 a share, according to the report, and is expected to be announced later on Monday.

Bloomberg News reported last week that Emerson had been in talks to merge its software assets with Aspen.
Reuters
Tags: #Aspen Tech #Emerson #software #World News
first published: Oct 11, 2021 10:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.