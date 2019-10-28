App
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Emerging markets need to crack down on illegal flows via digital currency: Chinese official

Financial technology, or fintech, potentially increases the risks of illegal cross-border transactions, and global regulators need to coordinate their efforts to counter illegitimate transactions, Sun Tianqi told a forum in Shanghai.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Emerging markets should crack down on illegal cross-border capital flows done with digital currencies, the chief accountant for China's foreign exchange regulator said on Monday.

Financial technology, or fintech, potentially increases the risks of illegal cross-border transactions, and global regulators need to coordinate their efforts to counter illegitimate transactions, Sun Tianqi told a forum in Shanghai.

By the end of September, China had closed more than 2,000 forex trading platforms, he said without elaborating.

First Published on Oct 28, 2019 12:40 pm

