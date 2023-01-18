English
    Qantas flight lands at Sydney airport after issuing distress signal

    A New South Wales state ambulance spokesperson said the service was on standby at the airport after a Qantas flight from New Zealand issued a distress signal.

    Reuters
    January 18, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
    . (Image: Qantas Airways)

    Qantas flight from New Zealand landed at Sydney airport on Wednesday, according to tracking service Flightradar24, after it had earlier issued a distress signal, authorities said.

    A New South Wales state ambulance spokesperson told Reuters it was on standby at the airport after the flight had issued a distress signal.

    An airport spokeswoman said the QF144 flight, a Boeing 737-838 from Auckland, had issued a mayday alert and 12 fire trucks were on standby as a precaution before the plane was due to land.
    Reuters
    first published: Jan 18, 2023 10:14 am