    Embassy asks Indians to leave Ukraine immediately

    The new advisory came less than a week after a similar advisory was issued following the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine.

    PTI
    October 25, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST
    A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10. (Image: AP)

    A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 10. (Image: AP)

    In a fresh advisory, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday asked all Indians there to leave the country immediately in view of increasing hostilities.

    The new advisory came less than a week after a similar advisory was issued following the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine.

    "In continuation of the advisory issued by the embassy on October 19, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means," the embassy said. It said some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to the earlier advisory.

    The embassy has asked the Indian nationals to contact it for any guidance or assistance to travel to the Ukrainian border for exiting the country.

    There has been an intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea around three weeks back. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the blast.

    India has been pressing for a resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.
    PTI
    Tags: #Kyiv #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 10:19 pm
