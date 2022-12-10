 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elton John quits Twitter due to misinformation

Dec 10, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he hopes the singer returns to the platform soon.

Veteran musician Elton John has decided to no longer use Twitter citing "misinformation” as the reason.

The singer-songwriter shared the news in a statement posted on the microblogging site.

"All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” John tweeted.

"I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked,” he added.

The platform announced around two weeks ago that it will no longer enforce a policy to combat misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to John’s post, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he hopes the singer returns to the platform soon.