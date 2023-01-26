 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Elon Musk's tweeting style seizes spotlight in Tesla trial

PTI
Jan 26, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST

The spotlight on Musk's tweeting habits came a day after the 51-year-old billionaire completed three days of defiant testimony during which he told the nine-member jury why he believed he could have pulled off a Tesla buyout that could have cost anywhere from $30 billion to more than $70 billion at the time.

Elon Musk is the chief executive of Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's impulsive and sometimes inflammatory usage of Twitter took centre stage Wednesday in a trial focused on whether he misled investors with his 2018 tweets indicating he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private, a proposal that rapidly unravelled.

The spotlight on Musk's tweeting habits came a day after the 51-year-old billionaire completed three days of defiant testimony during which he told the nine-member jury why he believed he could have pulled off a Tesla buyout that could have cost anywhere from $30 billion to more than $70 billion at the time.

Musk, who now owns the Twitter service that's central to the trial about his management of Tesla, raised the prospect of a buyout in an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet stating he had the 'funding secured' for the deal.

Musk followed up a few hours later with another tweet suggesting a deal was imminent.