    Elon Musk's tweeting style seizes spotlight in Tesla trial

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 06:42 AM IST
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk's impulsive and sometimes inflammatory usage of Twitter took centre stage Wednesday in a trial focused on whether he misled investors with his 2018 tweets indicating he had lined up financing to take the electric automaker private, a proposal that rapidly unravelled.

    The spotlight on Musk's tweeting habits came a day after the 51-year-old billionaire completed three days of defiant testimony during which he told the nine-member jury why he believed he could have pulled off a Tesla buyout that could have cost anywhere from $30 billion to more than $70 billion at the time.

    Musk, who now owns the Twitter service that's central to the trial about his management of Tesla, raised the prospect of a buyout in an Aug. 7, 2018 tweet stating he had the 'funding secured' for the deal.

    Musk followed up a few hours later with another tweet suggesting a deal was imminent.