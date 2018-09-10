App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk's The Boring Company is using an xBox controller to operate its machines!

A video posted by The Boring Company on Twitter showed an operator controlling a section of the huge machine with the device.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Can an xBox controller operate a huge boring machine? A video posted by The Boring Company on Twitter showed an operator controlling a section of the huge machine with the device.

As reported by The Verge, in April 2017, the company which was founded by Elon Musk, had started work by digging a long narrow ditch at the SpaceX Hawthorne which is headquartered at California. An approval for extending the tunnel for further two miles was further granted during the summer of 2017.

Simultaneous projects had started under Los Angeles’s Highway 405. Further approval to dig beneath Washington DC and Chicago were granted.

Previously, the USS Colorado had gone into service with an Xbox 360 controller to control its photonic masts.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 06:06 pm

