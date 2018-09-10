Elon Musk's The Boring Company is using an xBox controller to operate its machines!

A video posted by The Boring Company on Twitter showed an operator controlling a section of the huge machine with the device.
Moneycontrol News
Can an xBox controller operate a huge boring machine? A video posted by The Boring Company on Twitter showed an operator controlling a section of the huge machine with the device.As reported by The Verge, in April 2017, the company which was founded by Elon Musk, had started work by digging a long narrow ditch at the SpaceX Hawthorne which is headquartered at California. An approval for extending the tunnel for further two miles was further granted during the summer of 2017.
Best video game ever pic.twitter.com/DlGFsji76l
— The Boring Company (@boringcompany) September 8, 2018
Simultaneous projects had started under Los Angeles’s Highway 405. Further approval to dig beneath Washington DC and Chicago were granted.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 06:06 pm