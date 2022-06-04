Elon Musk's 'super bad feeling' portends recession for an auto industry not worried about any economic carnage

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy could portend a recession for the auto industry where leaders aren't voicing any such concerns.

"Risk of recession is high, so what he is saying certainly isn't extreme," Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting at LMC Automotive, said of Musk in a Reuters report.

According to Wards Intelligence, the US new-car market closed May with an annualised rate of 12.68 million. It's a far cry from the glory days of 17 million a year pre-COVID.

Both Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc said they would scale back hiring and cut spending last month, while online used-car retailer Carvana said it would cut 12 percent of its workforce.

"We are not as pessimistic as Elon Musk but are being cautious about our hiring and expenditures," John Dunn, Americas CEO for Clean Energy Systems, was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Some worry about a possible recession. "The auto industry is racing to the safe harbour of pent-up demand that could carry sales for years to come, while the looming economic storm clouds are gathering that could destroy much of that demand," Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power vice president of automotive data and analytics, told Reuters.

Josh Sandbulte, the chief investment officer for Greenhaven Associates, a money management firm that is a large investor in General Motors Co stock, said financial CEOs there have been far more gloomy in their outlooks than other business leaders.

While Musk sounds far more pessimistic than other manufacturing leaders, Sandbulte said he has learned not to dismiss the Tesla CEO because "he has zagged when other people are zigging, and he's been proven right."

"We're in a period of discombobulation, and frankly, the financial world and the business leadership world don't agree," Sandbulte said.

"At some point, we'll get the answer who is correct."

Publicly, many other automakers still say underlying demand remains strong. Ford Motor Co on Thursday, while reporting monthly US sales, said its inventories continue to turn at record rates.

"Consumer demand is sky high right now. Manufacturers do not have the inventory," Nissan Motor Co's U.S. marketing chief Allyson Witherspoon said Wednesday at the Reuters Automotive Retail conference in Las Vegas.

And industry officials also point out Tesla has its own issues, including possibly hiring too fast compared to its growth. Tesla's employment has doubled since the end of 2019, according to the company's annual reports, and Morgan Stanley's Jonas noted Tesla's revenue per employee of $853,000 is not much higher than the much larger Ford's $757,000.

In addition, Tesla's US sales are heavily concentrated in California, especially in the San Francisco Bay area, which is home to Silicon Valley companies. High-tech workers with stock-based wealth are a critical customer base for Tesla. But now, some big tech companies are cutting staff, and smaller startups are finding it harder to get funding. All that may be true, but Musk's fears cannot be ignored, said Barry Engle, a former Ford and GM executive who founded Qell, an investment firm focused on transportation.

"An economic downturn is becoming increasingly likely," he said. "Elon and everyone else knows it. The difference being that as an entrepreneur he's just naturally more prone to action and voicing the truth, even if unpopular."

(Inputs from Reuters)