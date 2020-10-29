172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|elon-musks-spacex-to-follow-self-governing-principles-on-mars-not-international-laws-report-6037161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk’s SpaceX to follow ‘self-governing principles’ on Mars, not international laws: Report

SpaceX will not be recognising any international law on Mars.

Moneycontrol News

Very subtly, Elon Musk, who had earlier announced his plans to colonise Mars, has slipped a clause into the terms of agreement of Starlink satellite broadband services that SpaceX will make its own set of rules on Mars.

As per a report in the Independent, SpaceX will not be recognising any international law on Mars and will instead follow a set of “self-governing principles” that will be laid down during the Martian settlement.

The Starlink terms of agreement reads: “For services provided on Mars, or in transit to Mars via Starship, or other colonisation spacecraft, the parties recognise Mars as a free planet and that no Earth-based government has authority or sovereignty over Martian activities. Accordingly, disputes will be settled through self-governing principles, established in good faith, at the time of Martian settlement.”

Close

It is highly likely that the future SpaceX colony would use the Starlink satellites orbiting Mars for internet connectivity. Elon Musk’ SpaceX has already launched more than 800 satellites with the aim of offering broadband internet globally.

Notably, the Declaration of the Rights and Responsibilities of Humanity in the Universe clearly mentions that space would be “considered free, by all, for all, and to all.”
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:44 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Mars #Space X #Starlink satellites

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.