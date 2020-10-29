Elon Musk’s SpaceX to follow ‘self-governing principles’ on Mars, not international laws: Report

Very subtly, Elon Musk, who had earlier announced his plans to colonise Mars, has slipped a clause into the terms of agreement of Starlink satellite broadband services that SpaceX will make its own set of rules on Mars.

As per a report in the Independent, SpaceX will not be recognising any international law on Mars and will instead follow a set of “self-governing principles” that will be laid down during the Martian settlement.

The Starlink terms of agreement reads: “For services provided on Mars, or in transit to Mars via Starship, or other colonisation spacecraft, the parties recognise Mars as a free planet and that no Earth-based government has authority or sovereignty over Martian activities. Accordingly, disputes will be settled through self-governing principles, established in good faith, at the time of Martian settlement.”

It is highly likely that the future SpaceX colony would use the Starlink satellites orbiting Mars for internet connectivity. Elon Musk’ SpaceX has already launched more than 800 satellites with the aim of offering broadband internet globally.

Notably, the Declaration of the Rights and Responsibilities of Humanity in the Universe clearly mentions that space would be “considered free, by all, for all, and to all.”