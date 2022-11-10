 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Elon Musk's cooperation with other countries worthy of being looked at: Joe Biden

PTI
Nov 10, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at, he told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

Elon Musk

The cooperation or the technical relationships that Tesla founder Elon Musk is having with other countries is worthy of being looked at, US President Joe Biden has Wednesday.

I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at, he told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting that it is worth being looked at. That's all I'll say, Biden said when asked if he thinks Musk is a threat to the US national security.

There are a lot of ways, he said when asked how.

PTI
TAGS: #Elon Musk #Joe Biden #World News
first published: Nov 10, 2022 08:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.