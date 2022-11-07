 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Live: Kathy Griffin's account suspended for impersonating Elon Musk

Moneycontrol News
Nov 07, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Twitter News Live: Kathy Griffin was the latest casualty in Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, as the comedian's account was suspended Sunday.

Kathy Griffin, 62, changed her profile name to Musk, and appeared to be promptly banned from the social media site.

Despite her handle showing her own @kathygriffin name, the moniker by her blue checkmark said "Elon Musk" — which goes against the company policy against impersonation.

November 07, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

November 07, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

November 07, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

November 07, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

November 07, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

November 07, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Twitter 2.0: Five men in Elon Musk's inner circle

November 07, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

Jack Dorsey on Twitter Layoffs

November 07, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

November 07, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

November 07, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Elon Musk can be 'vicious': Former SpaceX executive shares advice for Twitter staff