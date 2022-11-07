English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Live now
    auto refresh
    November 07, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

    Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Live: Kathy Griffin's account suspended for impersonating Elon Musk

    Twitter News Live: Kathy Griffin was the latest casualty in Elon Musk's Twitter takeover, as the comedian's account was suspended Sunday.

    Kathy Griffin, 62, changed her profile name to Musk, and appeared to be promptly banned from the social media site.

    Despite her handle showing her own @kathygriffin name, the moniker by her blue checkmark said "Elon Musk" — which goes against the company policy against impersonation.
    • November 07, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST
    • November 07, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 07, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    • November 07, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    • November 07, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 07, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

      Twitter 2.0: Five men in Elon Musk's inner circle

      Elon Musk has appointed a core team of his trusted lieutenants to execute his plans for Twitter after his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform. These men include the head of his family office, an Indian-origin ex-Twitter executive and the business tycoon’s laywer. After taking sole control of Twitter, Musk fired the company’s four top executives, including Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal and legal executive Vijaya Gadde.

      Jared Birchall
      Jared Birchall is the head of the family office that manages Elon Musk's assets. He was hired by the Tesla ad SpaceX chief in March 2016. A former Morgan Stanley banker, Birchall has advised Musk on his interactions with Wall Street for several years, according to regulatory filings and legal documents. He also hired an investigator to probe a Musk critic that Musk called "pedo guy" back in 2018, according to court documents. Birchall is also the chief executive of Musk's brain chip firm Neuralink, a director at Musk's tunneling firm the Boring Company and a board member at Musk's philanthropic private foundation. Read More

    • November 07, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

      Jack Dorsey on Twitter Layoffs

    • November 07, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
    • November 07, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
    • November 07, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

      Elon Musk can be 'vicious': Former SpaceX executive shares advice for Twitter staff


      American entrepreneur Jim Cantrell was part of Elon Musk's SpaceX in its initial days. Drawing from his own experience with Musk, he has some some advice to offer to Twitter's staff.

      According to his LinkedIn profile, Cantrell was SpaceX's first vice-president of business development.

      Cantrell told Insider in an interview there were two sides to Musk -- a funny and charming one and an angry one. He said people must be prepared to handle both.

      "Working with Elon was like working with two different people: the good Elon and the bad Elon, and you never knew which you were going to get," he said.

      "The good brought you along with his big ideas, and you got to be a part of it," Cantrell added. "The bad Elon would yell at you, and he would be frustrated. Nobody was good enough for him; nothing was good enough for him." Read More

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • November 07, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

      Twitter layoffs | Co-founder Jack Dorsey apologises: ‘I own the responsibility’

      Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey on Saturday apologized to company staff for growing the social media giant "too quickly" a day after roughly half of the company's 7,500 employees were fired by new owner Elon Musk.

      "I realize many are angry with me," wrote Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006 and stepped down as CEO last year.

      "I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," he said on Twitter.

      Many Twitter employees had been waiting for their former boss, a charismatic and influential figure in Silicon Valley, to react after Musk, the world's richest man, took control of the platform a week ago in a contentious deal. Read More

    • November 07, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

      Elon Musk’s response after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flags Twitter account disruption

      Democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said her Twitter account faced disruptions after she criticised its new owner Elon Musk.

      "Why should people pay $8 just for their app to get bricked when they say something you don’t like?" she tweeted. "Doesn’t seem very free speechy to me." Read More

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes