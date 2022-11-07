Elon Musk Twitter Takeover Live: Kathy Griffin's account suspended for impersonating Elon Musk

November 07, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

Elon Musk can be 'vicious': Former SpaceX executive shares advice for Twitter staff



American entrepreneur Jim Cantrell was part of Elon Musk's SpaceX in its initial days. Drawing from his own experience with Musk, he has some some advice to offer to Twitter's staff.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Cantrell was SpaceX's first vice-president of business development.

Cantrell told Insider in an interview there were two sides to Musk -- a funny and charming one and an angry one. He said people must be prepared to handle both.

"Working with Elon was like working with two different people: the good Elon and the bad Elon, and you never knew which you were going to get," he said.

"The good brought you along with his big ideas, and you got to be a part of it," Cantrell added. "The bad Elon would yell at you, and he would be frustrated. Nobody was good enough for him; nothing was good enough for him." Read More