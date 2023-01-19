 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk trial: Lawyers clash over whether CEO lied in 2018 Tesla tweet

Jan 19, 2023 / 07:20 AM IST

Tesla investor Glen Littleton is seeking damages on behalf of shareholders who traded the company's stock in the days after Musk posted his plan to take the company private on Twitter in August 2018.

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk "lied" when he said that funding was "secured" to take the company private, a lawyer for Tesla investors said on Wednesday, as an attorney for Musk argued that the billionaire merely used the "wrong words" when he tweeted about his plans in 2018.

Musk's alleged lies caused "regular people" to lose millions, Nicholas Porritt, lead attorney for the investors, told a jury in San Francisco during opening statements.

"Millions of dollars were lost when his lies were exposed," he added.

Musk's lawyer disputed this characterization, saying that the billionaire was "serious" about taking the company private in 2018, but ultimately encountered shareholder opposition.

"You will come to learn very soon that this was not fraud, not even close," Alex Spiro said during opening statements.