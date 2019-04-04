App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Elon Musk to square off with SEC in court at contempt hearing

The SEC on February 25 accused Musk of violating his October 2018 settlement by posting material information about Tesla on Twitter six days earlier, without first seeking approval from company lawyers.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Lawyers for Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk will argue on Thursday that he did not violate a fraud settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and should not be held in contempt, the latest twist in a high-profile battle between the billionaire and the government.

Musk's fight with the SEC, to play out in a Manhattan federal court hearing, has raised investor worries that it could lead to restrictions on his activities or even his removal from Tesla, while distracting him at a pivotal point in the electric car maker's expansion.

Tesla, which built its reputation on luxury cars, has faced several production challenges with its Model 3 sedan, which it is counting on to reach the mass market, recently offering a version starting at $35,000.

The SEC on February 25 accused Musk of violating his October 2018 settlement by posting material information about Tesla on Twitter six days earlier, without first seeking approval from company lawyers.

related news

Musk has countered that the information was not material, and did not need to be vetted.

The battle concerns a tweet that Musk sent to his more than 24 million Twitter followers: â€œTesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019," meaning 500,000 vehicles.

Four hours later, Musk corrected himself, saying annualized production would probably be around 500,000 by year end, with full-year deliveries totaling 400,000.

The SEC said the earlier tweet contrasted with Tesla's Jan. 30 forecast that it would deliver about 400,000 vehicles this year.

Musk's lawyers countered that the earlier tweet merely restated a forecast he had given on Jan. 30, when he said Model 3 production could total 350,000 to 500,000 vehicles.

They have also said the SEC had conceded during settlement talks that Musk did not need pre-approval for all tweets about his Palo Alto, California-based company.

It is rare for the SEC to seek a contempt finding, though some legal experts said the regulator has a strong case over Musk's earlier tweet.

"It seems pretty clear that this particular tweet was not run through the scrubbing system that Tesla was supposed to have in place," said Stephen Diamond, who teaches securities law at Santa Clara University School of Law.

MUSK SAYS SEC 'BROKEN'

A contempt finding by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan could subject Musk to new sanctions such as a higher fine or removal from Tesla's board or as chief executive, legal experts said.

James Cox, a Duke University law professor, said Nathan was unlikely to impose a severe penalty such as giving up control over Tesla.

"We have to understand that Tesla is at a very important point in its history, and I don't think any judge would want to be viewed in hindsight as the cause of the demise of Tesla," he said.

"She could give him a good tongue-lashing, and tell him this is it, and next time she's not going to be so nice," Cox added.

The settlement resolved an SEC lawsuit that accused Musk of violating securities laws by tweeting last Aug. 7 that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

That tweet sent Tesla's share price up as much as 13.3 percent. Musk's privatization plan was at best in an early stage, however, and financing was not in place.

In settling, Musk agreed to step down as Tesla's chairman, and the company said it would adopt procedures to oversee all of Musk's communications, regardless of format, and pre-approve written communications that could be material to the company.

Tesla and Musk also agreed to each pay $20 million civil fines.

The legal battle, which began in September, has not stopped Musk from being an outspoken critic of the SEC.

He has since labeled the SEC the Shortseller Enrichment Commission," recalling his attacks against hedge funds and other investors who sell Tesla stock short, hoping it will fall.

In a December interview with CBS's 60 Minutes, Musk said he did not have respect for the SEC. He also said his tweets had not been reviewed in advance since the settlement.

And in the early morning of Feb. 26, after the SEC filed its contempt motion, Musk tweeted: Something is broken with SEC oversight.

 
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #Business #Elon Musk #Tesla Inc #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Pati-Patni Ki Sarkar' Did Nothing For 15 Years: Nitish Kumar Attacks ...

Congress Demands Kalyan Singh's Sacking as Governor After EC Points to ...

Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7

Non-BJP, Non-Congress Parties Will Win Big, Form Govt at Centre, Predi ...

Speed News: Catch The Day's Top Stories

Youngistan From CCS University, Meerut

18° South: National News, South Perspective

On Advani's 'Nation First, Party Next' Blog, PM Modi Says 'Mantra Perf ...

NaMo TV, A Brand New Channel Launched. Cyrus Talks To Its Alleged Corr ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

JPMorgan's Dimon says bad mortgage rules hindering growth of US econom ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

Brent oil resumes climb to $70 on tightening global supply

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as rac ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Samsung phone buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartpho ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: Regular wickets derail D ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Sridevi starrer Mom to release in China on Mother’s Day now

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors react to Dayaben’s replacemen ...

Ziva Dhoni shifts loyalty, cheers for Mumbai Indians in the most adora ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.