Elon Musk tells Twitter staff no more layoffs planned
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter.
Reuters
November 22, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST
