    Elon Musk tells Twitter staff no more layoffs planned

    Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told staff in an all-hands meeting that the company does not plan more layoffs and is recruiting for engineering and ad sales roles, according to a tweet by a the Verge reporter.

    Reuters
    November 22, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST
    Representative image

    Tags: #Elon Musk #layoffs #Twitter #World News
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 06:29 am