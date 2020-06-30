App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Elon Musk tells Tesla employees breaking even in Q2 will be tight

Tesla is trying to avoid a quarterly loss despite its Fremont, California, factory being shut down for nearly two months due to coronavirus restrictions. The company also has a plant in China.

PTI

With one day left before the second quarter closes, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is telling employees that prospects for the company breaking even for the three-month period are tight, and he's asking them to go all-out to make it happen.

Tesla is trying to avoid a quarterly loss despite its Fremont, California, factory being shut down for nearly two months due to coronavirus restrictions. The company also has a plant in China.

In an email message Monday to the company's workers, Musk wrote that it “really makes a difference for every car you build and deliver.” Tesla had about 48,000 workers at the end of last year.

Close

Tesla is expected to announce its quarterly deliveries on Thursday, but has not set a date to release its second-quarter financial numbers.

related news

The electric car and solar panel company is cranking out the new Model Y smaller SUV as it tries to break even or make money. Many owners, though, have reported on forums and social media that their vehicles were delivered with mismatched paint or poorly fitting body panels. While some rejected the vehicles, many others wrote that their Model Ys were flawless.

In the first quarter, the Palo Alto, California, company eked out a $16 million net profit, its third-straight profitable quarter.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:17 am

tags #Elon Musk #Q2 #Tesla #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

AstraZeneca says Brazil close to coronavirus vaccine deal

AstraZeneca says Brazil close to coronavirus vaccine deal

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.