Elon Musk sets path to renewable future, is mum on new-car debuts

Mar 02, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

The automaker’s Master Plan 3 three-hour presentation Wednesday disappointed some investors who were expecting new-product information, including details of the future Gen 3 platform. Tesla shares fell as much as 6.8% to $189 in extended trading.

Elon Musk Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Elon Musk said the next phase of Tesla Inc.’s growth will be built around a sustainable energy future, one that can serve a larger world population and be achieved without great economic sacrifice.

Musk, 51, outlined his vision for a global switch to electric vehicles, driven by $10 trillion in spending to develop sustainable energy worldwide. The company’s investor event was streamed live from Tesla’s factory in Austin, Texas.

“Earth will move to a sustainable energy economy,” Tesla’s chief executive officer said. “And it will happen in your lifetime.”