Elon Musk sends first successful tweet via SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet



Whoa, it worked!!

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent out a tweet via his company's Starlink satellite project. His first tweet was followed by another one where he expressed his surprise that the internet provided by Starlink's broadband satellites actually worked.

Starlink is SpaceX's satellite constellation development project under which the company plans to launch and operate its network of broadband satellites. The ambitious project that is still underway aims to provide global broadband connectivity, including in remote areas where a high-speed net connection was earlier not accessible.

Earlier this month, Musk announced his plan to surround the Earth with an additional 30,000 satellites, over and above the 12,000 which were part of the original plan.