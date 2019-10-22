App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk sends first successful tweet via SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet

Earlier this month, Musk announced his plan to surround the Earth with an additional 30,000 satellites, over and above the 12,000 which were part of the original plan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent out a tweet via his company's Starlink satellite project. His first tweet was followed by another one where he expressed his surprise that the internet provided by Starlink's broadband satellites actually worked.

Starlink is SpaceX's satellite constellation development project under which the company plans to launch and operate its network of broadband satellites. The ambitious project that is still underway aims to provide global broadband connectivity, including in remote areas where a high-speed net connection was earlier not accessible.

Earlier this month, Musk announced his plan to surround the Earth with an additional 30,000 satellites, over and above the 12,000 which were part of the original plan.

Close
At present, only 60 Starlink satellites are there, orbiting the Earth at a distance of about 550 km. These were sent up in space by the company in May this year.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #Elon Musk #SpaceX #Starlink satellites #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.