English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Sensex Hits Record High | Time To Book Profit Or Buy More Stocks?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Elon Musk says Twitter will launch blue check subscription next week

    Twitter will tentatively launch the "Verified" feature next week, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

    Reuters
    November 25, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Twitter will tentatively launch its blue check subscription feature next Friday, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet, after holding off on the launch earlier this week.

    The social media platform will use different color checks for organizations and individuals, Musk said.

    "Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary," Musk said in a tweet.

    All verified accounts will be manually authenticated before the check is activated, Musk said.

    The company had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service as fake accounts mushroomed, and had said the sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on Nov. 29.

    The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #World News
    first published: Nov 25, 2022 01:55 pm