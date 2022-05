May 04, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.





