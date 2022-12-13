English
    Elon Musk says Twitter Basic Blue to slash ads by half

    Reuters
    December 13, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    Representative image

    Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.

    Musk did not elaborate further on the details.

    The company re-enabled the Twitter Blue sign earlier in the day, after announcing last week that accounts for individuals will get a blue check, while gold and gray check marks will denote business and government accounts.

    The monthly subscription price will be $8 on the web and $11 on Apple devices, respectively.

    Twitter earns nearly 90% of its revenue from selling digital ads and Musk recently attributed a "massive drop in revenue" to civil rights organizations that have pressured brands to pause their Twitter ads.
    Reuters
    first published: Dec 13, 2022 08:44 am