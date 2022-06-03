English
    Elon Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses all hiring

    In the email titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said: "I have a super bad feeling about the economy."

    Reuters
    June 03, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
    Rank 1 | Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has topped the list of the most highly compensated CEOs of 2021 on the Fortune 500. In 2021 Musk ‘realized’ compensation worth almost $23.5 billion, from exercising some Tesla stock options awarded in a 2018. Tesla ranked 65 on this year’s Fortune 500 list. The company had a blockbuster 2021, bringing in $53.8 billion revenue, up 71 percent from 2020.

    Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to "make a roughly 10% reduction in staff," according to an email sent to executives on Thursday and seen by Reuters.

    In the email titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said: "I have a super bad feeling about the economy."

    Tesla was not immediately available for comments.
