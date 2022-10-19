English
    Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received US funding

    Reuters
    October 19, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST
    Elon Musk

    Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday SpaceX's Starlink services have not received any funding from the U.S. Department of Defense, a day after reports said The Pentagon is considering paying for Starlink satellite network in war-torn Ukraine.

    SpaceX is losing approximately $20 million a month from unpaid service and costs related to security measures for cyberwar defense, but "we'll keep doing it (sigh)", Musk tweeted.

    "No money from DoD, but several other countries, orgs & individuals are paying for ~11k/25k terminals," Musk said.

    Musk, the world's richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, said SpaceX spends nearly $20 million a month for maintaining satellite services in Ukraine and that the company has spent about $80 million to enable and support

    The Pentagon is considering paying for the service to Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials involved in the discussions.
    Reuters
