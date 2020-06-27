Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos is a 'copy cat' - here's why

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Saturday called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos a copycat after the e-commerce company announced its decision to acquire California-based ride-hailing company Zoox.

"@JeffBezos is a copy[cat] haha," Musk tweeted on Friday with a link to an article about Bezos' Zoox purchase.

Amazon will reportedly shell out over a billion dollars to buy the six-year-old self-driving vehicle technology startup.

"Zoox is working to imagine, invent, and design a world-class autonomous ride-hailing experience," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s CEO, Worldwide Consumer.

"Like Amazon, Zoox is passionate about innovation and about its customers, and we're excited to help the talented Zoox team to bring their vision to reality in the years ahead," he added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy