Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos is a 'copy cat' - here's why

Elon Musk tweeted his opinion on a news article about Amazon buying Zoox.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Saturday called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos a copycat after the e-commerce company announced its decision to acquire California-based ride-hailing company Zoox.

"@JeffBezos is a copy[cat] haha," Musk tweeted on Friday with a link to an article about Bezos' Zoox purchase.

Amazon will reportedly shell out over a billion dollars to buy the six-year-old self-driving vehicle technology startup.

"Zoox is working to imagine, invent, and design a world-class autonomous ride-hailing experience," said Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s CEO, Worldwide Consumer.

"Like Amazon, Zoox is passionate about innovation and about its customers, and we're excited to help the talented Zoox team to bring their vision to reality in the years ahead," he added.

Zoox reportedly settled a lawsuit with Tesla in April after admitting that some new employees it hired from Tesla possessed documents when they joined Zoox. Tesla had filed a lawsuit last year against four former employees and Zoox.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Amazon #Elon Musk #SpaceX #Tesla #Twitter #Zoox

