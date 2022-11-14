Elon Musk says he’s working morning to night, seven days a week

Elon Musk. (File image)

Elon Musk says he’s overworked.

“I have too much work on my plate, that’s for sure,” Musk said Monday, responding to questions during a session at the B20 in Indonesia, a business conference running alongside the G20 meeting in Bali this week. “I’m working the absolute most that I can work -- morning to night, seven days a week.”

The newly installed “Chief Twit” of Twitter Inc. beamed into the conference via video link. The comments come as Musk brings his unique brand of management to the social-media platform, firing close to 3,700 people just over a week ago.

He’s since backtracked on some of those dismissals, but has also scrapped the company’s work-from-home policies. Musk’s opposition to remote work is well-documented, with staff at Tesla Inc. told to “pretend to work elsewhere” if they wanted to work from home. He’s also been known to sleep at work, or even on the factory floor.

How much Musk works was the most consistent theme of Monday’s at-times-stilted conversation at the B20. It was made even more surreal by Musk’s darkened background and dim lighting. The billionaire, dressed in an Indonesian batik-print shirt sent to him by the organizers, said the power was cut off in his location, which wasn’t disclosed.

"I'm really working at the absolute most amount that I can work ... this is not something I'd recommend, frankly"

Musk is currently running Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX. He also founded tunneling company The Boring Co. and human-to-computer tech firm Neuralink Corp.

“The amount that I torture myself is next level, frankly” the world’s richest person said Monday.