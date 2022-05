Elon Musk

Tesla Chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will stay at the electric car company as long as he is useful amid concerns that his planned buy of Twitter would distract him from his job at Tesla.

When asked about how long he expects to stay at Tesla, he said: "As long as I can be useful."

He was speaking at the FT Future of the Car 2022 conference.





