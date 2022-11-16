 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk says he was focused on reviving Tesla defending his $56 billion pay

Reuters
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:11 PM IST

Musk, known for his combative testimony, told the court in his opening remarks that he thought it was "extremely unlikely" that Tesla Inc would succeed in achieving his vision in 2016, requiring his full attention.

Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Elon Musk said he was completely focused on Tesla in 2017 as the electric car maker was in "crisis," taking the stand in a Delaware court on Wednesday to rebut claims that his $56 billion pay package was based on easy performance targets and approved by a compliant board of directors.

Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to dictate terms of the package, which did not require him to work at Tesla full-time.

Musk's testimony before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick comes as he is struggling to oversee a chaotic overhaul of Twitter Inc, the social media platform he was forced to buy for $44 billion in a separate legal battle before the same judge after trying to back out of that deal.

"I was entirely focused on the execution of the company," Musk said when questioned about Tesla by his attorney Evan Chesler, adding that he did not dictate the terms of the pay plan.

Musk, the world's richest person, described how the automaker was struggling to survive in 2017, when the pay package was developed.