Elon Musk says he is checking app server outage

Elon Musk was responding to a Tesla owner’s tweet that he was experiencing a "500 server error" to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app.

Reuters
November 20, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST
Elon Musk (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said he was checking an app server outage that prevented many owners from connecting to their cars.

Musk was responding to a Tesla owner’s tweet that he was experiencing a "500 server error" to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app.

The outage was first reported by Electrek.

About 500 users reported they faced an error at around 1640 ET (2140 GMT), according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Reuters
Tags: #Elon Musk #sever #Tesla #World News
first published: Nov 20, 2021 07:28 am

