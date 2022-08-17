Elon Musk tweets he is buying Manchester United, then says it is a 'long-running joke'

File image of Elon Musk

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday tweeted that was buying football club Manchester United Plc. "I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal. As sceptics expected, Musk hours afterwards rescinded the statement as a "long-running joke" in another tweet

"No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams." Musk wrote in response to a followers' comment asking if he was serious about the Manchester United buy.

Elon Musk is infamous for his Twitter jokes and habit of trolling the media, so much so that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had pulled up the billionaire for his 2018 posts about privatizing Tesla.

These latest tweets could also potentially attract regulatory attention, Bloomberg noted. This because while the posts were made during the US market close timings, Manchester United securities is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, it added.

Manchester United, controlled by the American Glazer family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The football club had a market capitalisation of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday's close and as per Forbes id valued at $4.6 billion.

Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

In similar club buys, a group led by Todd Boehly recently agreed to buy Chelsea FC from Roman Abramovich for 4.25 billion euros (approx. $5.1 billion).