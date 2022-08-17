English
    Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United

    Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

    Reuters
    August 17, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

    Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday he was buying football club Manchester United Plc.

    "I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome," Musk said in a tweet.

    Musk has a history of making irreverent tweets, and it was not immediately clear whether he planned to pursue a deal.

    Manchester United, controlled by the American Glazer family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The football club had a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday's close.

    Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds ($955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.

    The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Manchester United #Sports #World News
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 06:19 am
