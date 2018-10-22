App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Elon musk says first tunnel is almost done, opens December 10

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

A company owned by Elon Musk that is trying to lower the cost of building high-speed transit tunnels is nearing completion on the first tunnel, Musk said on Twitter on Sunday.

The first tunnel, under Hawthorne in the Los Angeles area, is almost done and will open on December 10, Musk said.

Privately held Boring Co has been promoting its plans for tunnels that would allow high-speed travel between cities.

 
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 09:42 am

tags #Business #Elon Musk #World News

