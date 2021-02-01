MARKET NEWS

Elon Musk says bitcoin 'on the verge' of being more widely accepted

The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO’s use of a “#bitcoin” tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14 percent jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday.

Reuters
February 01, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday bitcoin was “on the verge” of being more widely accepted among investors as he expressed his support for the cryptocurrency.


The comments come after the Tesla Inc CEO’s use of a “#bitcoin” tag on his Twitter profile page led to a 14 percent jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday.


“I am a supporter of bitcoin,” Musk said during his debut on the invitation-only social media app Clubhouse, a conversation that drew thousands of listeners.


“I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people,” he said, adding he should have bought it eight years ago.


“I was a little slow on the uptake ... I do think at this point that bitcoin is a good thing.”

Bitcoin was up 2 percent at $33,796 on Monday, having surged over 300 percent in 2020.

Reuters
TAGS: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #Elon Musk #World News
first published: Feb 1, 2021 02:24 pm

