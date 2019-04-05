App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Elon Musk safe for now as US judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan gave both sides two weeks to work out their differences, and said she could rule on whether Musk violated his recent fraud settlement with the regulator if they failed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Elon Musk's job as Tesla Inc's chief executive appeared safe on Thursday as a federal judge in Manhattan urged the billionaire to settle contempt allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his use of Twitter.

At a hearing in Manhattan federal court, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan gave both sides two weeks to work out their differences, and said she could rule on whether Musk violated his recent fraud settlement with the regulator if they failed.

"Take a deep breath, put your reasonableness pants on, and work this out," the judge said.

The hearing appeared to lift an overhang over Tesla, as the SEC stopped well short of recommending Musk's removal as chief executive or even from the electric car company's board.

related news

Instead, the regulator suggested that greater oversight of Musk's communications, including the threat of new fines if he backslides, was punishment enough, at least for now.

"What this is to the SEC is strike two, and if there is another transgression they might seek a director and officer bar," said Peter Henning, a law professor at Wayne State University in Detroit and a former SEC lawyer. "They are just trying to send a message: be more careful."

Nathan had been asked to hold Musk in contempt over a Feb. 19 tweet, where the SEC said he improperly posted material information about Tesla's vehicle production outlook without first seeking approval from its lawyers.

The SEC said pre-approval was a core element of the October 2018 settlement, which resolved a lawsuit over a tweet last Aug. 7 where Musk said he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

That settlement called for Musk to step down as Tesla's chairman, and levied $20 million civil fines each on Musk and the Palo Alto, California-based company.

Musk declined to discuss the hearing as he left the courthouse, surrounded by a horde of reporters, photographers and television cameras, but said "I feel very loved here."

In a statement provided later by Tesla, Musk said: "I have great respect for Judge Nathan, and I'm pleased with her decision today. The tweet in question was true, immaterial to shareholders, and in no way a violation of my agreement."

TESLA ALSO FAULTED

Tesla's share price tumbled 8.2% on Thursday, after the company on Wednesday night reported lower-than-expected vehicle deliveries, but recouped some early losses once Musk's job no longer appeared imperilled.

The company built its reputation on luxury cars, but has faced several production challenges with its Model 3 sedan, which it hopes will reach a mass audience.

"Elon Musk was very well composed in the court today, which means he's taking it seriously," Craig Irwin, a Roth Capital Partners analyst who attended the hearing, said in an interview. He called Nathan's order "a good outcome for Tesla investors." Irwin rates Tesla "neutral."

The battle concerned a tweet that Musk sent to his more than 24 million Twitter followers: "Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019," meaning 500,000 vehicles.

Four hours later, Musk corrected himself, saying annualised production would be "probably around" 500,000 by year end, with full-year deliveries totalling about 400,000.

The SEC said the earlier tweet conflicted with Tesla's Jan. 30 outlook, when it targeted annualised Model 3 production exceeding 500,000 as soon as the fourth quarter, and projected 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries this year.

Musk's lawyers countered that the earlier tweet contained nothing new, and that the SEC had conceded during settlement talks that Musk did not need pre-approval for all tweets about Tesla.

RESPECT FOR JUSTICE SYSTEM

At the hearing, SEC lawyer Cheryl Crumpton said a contempt finding could require Musk to file regular reports about how Tesla lawyers are overseeing his tweets.

Noting that Musk had called his $20 million fine "worth it," Crumpton said the threat of higher potential fines might also be needed to show that further violations would be "not worth it."

Musk is worth $20.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Crumpton also faulted what she called Tesla's "troubling" conduct. "Tesla still appears to be unwilling to exercise any meaningful control over the conduct of its CEO," she said.

Tesla was not accused of contempt.

Musk's lawyer, John Hueston, countered that the "ambiguity" of the settlement made "the hard penalty of contempt" unfair.

The "funding secured" tweet had sent Tesla's share price up as much as 13.3 percent. Musk's privatisation plan was at best in an early stage, however, and financing was not in place.

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has said he does not favour draconian penalties that could harm investors, saying when Musk settled that "the skills and support of certain individuals may be important to the future success of a company."

Musk remains an outspoken critic of the SEC.

Since the case began, he has dubbed the regulator the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission," recalling his attacks on investors who sell Tesla stock short.

And in the early morning of Feb. 26, after the SEC filed its contempt motion, Musk tweeted: "Something is broken with SEC oversight."

As he prepared to enter the courthouse, Musk told reporters: "I have a great respect for the justice system."

Asked whether he also respected the SEC, Musk laughed, before turning to go inside.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 07:35 am

tags #Elon Musk #SEC #Tesla #US judge #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pentagon Backs India Again, Says Debris from A-SAT Test Expected to Bu ...

Ethiopian Airlines Pilot Cried 'Pull Up' Before 737 Max Crash, Prelimi ...

Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines Sued by Family of Deceased American Woman O ...

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: BSEB Inter Result Scrutiny Begins at bse ...

EC Denies Clearance to 6 Congress Advertisements, Including One on Raf ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan-starrer Under Fire for 'Hurting Hindu Sentiment ...

Road to Delhi Runs Through Awadh But Will SP-BSP Weigh Down BJP in The ...

AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to Declare Intermediate 1st, 2n ...

61-year-old Delhi Woman Raped, Assaulted in Lajpat Nagar; Found Uncons ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be range-bound as RBI l ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Jet Airways' lenders to invite bids for stake sale on 6 April; ready t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Huawei P30 Pro first impressions: Ready to retake the smartphone photo ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

IPL 2019 Highlights: Jonny Bairstow stars as SRH beat DC by 5 wickets

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle shares a throwback picture of Sam Curran, shortl ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Blank trailer: Debutant Karan Kapadia makes a powerful entry alongside ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.