Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists after suspensions draw backlash

Reuters
Dec 17, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST

The reinstatements came after the unprecedented suspensions evoked stinging criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations from several parts of the globe on Friday, with some saying the microblogging platform was jeopardizing press freedom.

Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire’s plane.

A Twitter poll that Musk conducted later also showed that a majority of the respondents wanted the accounts restored immediately.

”The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now,” Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A Reuters check showed the suspended accounts, which included journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, have been reinstated.

Officials from France, Germany, Britain and the European Union earlier condemned the suspensions.