    Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter: Report

    Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be ”roughly cash flow break-even” in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire’ s takeover.

    Reuters
    March 26, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST
    Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company’s employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.

    The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter’s value.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ emailed request for a comment.

    first published: Mar 26, 2023 08:42 am