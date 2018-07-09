App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Elon Musk proposes mini-submarine to save Thai cave boys

After garnering headlines with initial ideas of installing a giant air tube inside the cave complex and using his firm's penetrating radar to dig holes to reach the boys, Musk's latest concept is the pod.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

American tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has proposed a mini-submarine to save the boys trapped inside a flooded Thai cave, floating the idea on social media while linking it to his space exploration business.

After garnering headlines with initial ideas of installing a giant air tube inside the cave complex and using his firm's penetrating radar to dig holes to reach the boys, Musk's latest concept is the pod.

"Primary path is basically a tiny, kid-size submarine using the liquid oxygen transfer tube of Falcon rocket as hull," Musk said in a tweet to his 22 million followers. "Light enough to be carried by 2 divers, small enough to get through narrow gaps. Extremely robust."

An accompanying video of people testing the submarine in a swimming pool in Los Angeles that was posted overnight yesterday attracted more than 3.1 million views in 10 hours.

related news

Many people offered positive comments, with fans hailing Musk and his engineers for their creativity. Other people, however, questioned whether Musk's plan was credible.

"Seriously? No kid or adult will want to be in there for any amount of time. Re think this. CAT or open MRI machines create unsurmountable anxiety. Go back to drawing board," one person wrote to Musk on Twitter.

The mini-submarine is due to arrive in Thailand today, Musk wrote.

Last week Musk said he was sending teams to Thailand from his private space exploration firm, SpaceX, and engineering firm, Boring Co, which is developing tunnelling systems for transport projects.

While offering the mini-submarine as a potential saviour, Musk again used the opportunity to promote space exploration. "With some mods, this could also work as an escape pod in space," Musk said on Twitter.

Thai authorities have said they are welcoming all offers of help in the rescue effort for the boys, who became trapped in a complex cave system in mountainous northern Thailand on June 23 when rising waters hemmed them in.

Twelve boys aged from 11 to 16, plus their 25-year-old coach, were caught inside the cave. Elite divers began a rescue mission yesterday, successfully escorting four of them out, and were aiming to extract the others swiftly before fresh monsoon rains made escape impossible.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 03:10 pm

tags #Elon Musk #Technology #Thailand #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.