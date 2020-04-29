App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk poised to draw over $700 million despite COVID-19 turmoil

Musk has an option to purchase 1.7 million common stock of Tesla at $350.02 apiece if the company achieves this key milestone

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk, the founder of electric automaker Tesla, is inching closer to a big payday that could see him netting over $700 million in profits if the company achieves a key milestone.

As part of a performance-award agreement in Musk’s 2018 compensation package, the Tesla honcho will have an option to purchase shares of the automaker if the company maintains an average market capitalisation of $100 million for six months.

At Tuesday's closing, the market capitalisation of Tesla stands at $141.8 billion. Its average market cap for the last six months is about $96 billion, as per a Reuters report.

Close

Tesla said that it will hit the $100 billion milestone within the next two months, "if the value of Tesla’s closing stock price continues near the levels seen in late April 2020," it said in a filing

related news

If the company achieves the milestone, Musk will be eligible to purchase 1.7 million common stock of Tesla at $350.02 apiece. This would equate to a nifty profit of $712.47 million, as per Tuesday's closing price of $769.12.

The shares of Tesla are on a fairytale run in April rising 46.78 percent so far. This is despite employees getting slammed with pay cuts and hundreds of hourly workers getting furloughed due to factory closures in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

The stock has gained 85 percent so far this year, in comparison to losses of 11 percent and 15 percent for the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on April29.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Elon Musk #Tesla #world

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.