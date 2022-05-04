English
    Elon Musk plans to take Twitter public again later

    Elon Musk has told potential investors he plans to stage an initial public offering to return Twitter to public markets, the report said.

    Reuters
    May 04, 2022 / 06:32 AM IST
    Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion.

    Elon Musk plans to take Twitter Inc public again in as little as three years of buying the social media company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Musk has told potential investors he plans to stage an initial public offering to return Twitter to public markets, the report said.

    Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Musk could not be reached for comment.

     Reuters reported earlier this week that Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and tying up less of his wealth in the deal.



    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #World News
    first published: May 4, 2022 06:31 am
