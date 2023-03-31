 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is making plans to visit China as early as April and is seeking a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip told Reuters.

The exact timing of the visit is subject to Li Qiang's availability, one of the sources said.

Tesla and China's State Council Information Office did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Friday.

China is Tesla's second-largest market after the United States and its Shanghai plant is the electric carmaker's largest production hub.