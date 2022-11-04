 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Elon Musk orders Twitter to cut infrastructure costs by $1 billion: Sources

Reuters
Nov 04, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST

The company is aiming to find up to $3 million per day in infrastructure savings, the Slack message said.

Representative image

Elon Musk has directed Twitter Inc's teams to find over $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings by cutting cloud services and extra server space, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message seen by Reuters.

The company is aiming to find up to $3 million per day in infrastructure savings, the Slack message said.

Such steep cuts could put the Twitter website and app at risk of going down during high-traffic moments, such as the upcoming U.S. midterm election, the source said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Reuters
TAGS: #Elon Musk #Twitter #World News
first published: Nov 4, 2022 07:05 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.