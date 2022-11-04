Elon Musk orders Twitter to cut infrastructure costs by $1 billion: Sources

Elon Musk has directed Twitter Inc's teams to find over $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings by cutting cloud services and extra server space, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message seen by Reuters.

The company is aiming to find up to $3 million per day in infrastructure savings, the Slack message said.

Such steep cuts could put the Twitter website and app at risk of going down during high-traffic moments, such as the upcoming U.S. midterm election, the source said.

Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.