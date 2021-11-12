Elon Musk on Rivian's blockbuster IPO: True test is to achieve high production, break even cash flow

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla's rival carmaker Rivian has had a great week with a blockbuster IPO taking its market value to over $100 billion. To this, CEO Elon Musk says, "There have been hundreds of automotive startups, both electric & combustion, but Tesla is only American carmaker to reach high volume production & positive cash flow in past 100 years".



I hope they’re able to achieve high production & breakeven cash flow. That is the true test.

In a tweet on November 12, Musk further went on to say that Rivian's true test will be achieving high production and having a breakeven cash flow.

Shares of Rivian jumped in its debut on Nasdaq, rising as much as 53% as investors look for the next big winner in the electric vehicle market. The closing price of $100.73 gave Rivian a market value of about $85.9 billion, greater than that of Ford and just below General Motors.

The next day itself, the company which has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, surpassed General Motors to become US's second most valuable automaker.

Rivian's goal this year is to produce 1,000 electric vehicles. The company rolled out its first vehicle, the R1T electric truck, in September and plans to launch its electric SUV, the R1S, in December.

Rivian's IPO is the largest in the world this year and despite the lack of revenue, the automotive company managed to raise around $12 billion in its market debut.

CEO R.J. Scaringe in the company's IPO prospectus said that the truck, SUV and crossover segment presented a massive opportunity for them to demonstrate how a 'clean sheet, a technology-focused vehicle could eliminate long-accepted compromises'

"We wanted to establish our brand by delivering a combination of efficiency, on-road performance, off-road capability, functional utility, and product refinement that simply didn’t exist in the market", he said.