MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Elon Musk on Rivian's blockbuster IPO: True test is to achieve high production, break even cash flow

Rivian's IPO also made it the second most valuable car manufacturer in the U.S. behind Tesla.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk


Tesla's rival carmaker Rivian has had a great week with a blockbuster IPO taking its market value to over $100 billion. To this, CEO Elon Musk says, "There have been hundreds of automotive startups, both electric & combustion, but Tesla is only American carmaker to reach high volume production & positive cash flow in past 100 years".

In a tweet on November 12, Musk further went on to say that Rivian's true test will be achieving high production and having a breakeven cash flow.

Shares of Rivian jumped in its debut on Nasdaq, rising as much as 53% as investors look for the next big winner in the electric vehicle market. The closing price of $100.73 gave Rivian a market value of about $85.9 billion, greater than that of Ford and just below General Motors.

The next day itself, the company which has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, surpassed General Motors to become US's second most valuable automaker.

Close

Related stories

Rivian's goal this year is to produce 1,000 electric vehicles. The company rolled out its first vehicle, the R1T electric truck, in September and plans to launch its electric SUV, the R1S, in December.

Rivian's IPO is the largest in the world this year and despite the lack of revenue, the automotive company managed to raise around $12 billion in its market debut.

CEO R.J. Scaringe in the company's IPO prospectus said that the truck, SUV and crossover segment presented a massive opportunity for them to demonstrate how a 'clean sheet, a technology-focused vehicle could eliminate long-accepted compromises'

"We wanted to establish our brand by delivering a combination of efficiency, on-road performance, off-road capability, functional utility, and product refinement that simply didn’t exist in the market", he said.

(With inputs from agencies)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #EV Automaker #Rivian IPO #Tesla #Tesla CEO Elon Musk #world
first published: Nov 12, 2021 07:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.