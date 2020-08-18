Elon Musk made over Rs 66 lakh every second on August 17 - here's how

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, is now the world's fourth-richest person after Tesla Inc shares gained 11 percent on August 17, boosting Musk's net worth by $7.8 billion or Rs 57,727 crore in a day.

That means Rs 66,81,365.74 every second.

Elon Musk's net worth soared past French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault, the wealthiest non-American on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk’s $84.8 billion fortune puts him within $15 billion of social media giant Facebook's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who is number three on the ranking of the world’s 500 richest people, reported Bloomberg.

August 17's Tesla rally is the latest triumph for the billionaire, who was two years ago sued by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and had to resign as chairman of the electric car maker over rogue tweets.

Tesla shares are up 339 percent this year, fueled by growing anticipation that the company will be included in the S&P 500 Index.

Musk’s fortune has grown by $57.2 billion this year, the second-biggest increase on the index. Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is this year’s biggest gainer, up $73 billion.

In July, Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett and he had become the seventh richest person in the world. Buffett's net worth dropped after he donated $2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity.

Tesla's shares have surged 500 percent over the past year as the company increased sales of its Model 3 sedan.

Tesla's solid delivery numbers heightened expectations of a profitable second quarter, which would mark the first time in its history that it would report four consecutive quarters of profit.