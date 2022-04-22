English
    Elon Musk in talks with Thoma Bravo about partnering on Twitter bid

    April 22, 2022 / 06:22 AM IST
    Elon Musk spoke about his plans for Twitter during a TED talk (Image: TED/YouTube)

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk is in talks with private-equity firm Thoma Bravo about partnering on a possible takeover bid for Twitter Inc, the New York Post reported on Thursday, citing two sources close to the situation.

    Thoma Bravo could be the key to Musk moving forward with a binding offer for Twitter, the report added.

    Twitter and Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Musk could not be immediately reached for comment.

    Earlier on Thursday, Musk said he has lined up $46.5 billion in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter and was considering taking his offer directly to shareholders.



    Tags: #Elon Musk #Thomas Bravo #Twitter #World News
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 06:22 am
