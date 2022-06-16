Elon Musk expected to reiterate desire to own Twitter in meeting today

Elon Musk is expected to reiterate his desire to own Twitter Inc when he speaks to the social-media company's employees on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The head of electric car maker Tesla Inc is likely to clarify recent comments about remote work and talk about his strategy for Twitter, including the role of advertising and subscriptions, according to the report published on Wednesday.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion.

Earlier this month, Musk had said that Tesla employees were required to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week, closing the door on any remote work. "If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned," he said.

Twitter shares rose roughly 5% in post-market trading, after closing up 2% on Wednesday.