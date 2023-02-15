 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Elon Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

Elon Musk donated about 11.6 million shares between August and December last year, according to the filing, which did not say which organization or organizations were the recipients.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth $1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.

The world's second-richest person now owns around 13% of Tesla.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking details on which charity or charities got the donations.