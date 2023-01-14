Elon Musk confirms changes in Twitter, bookmark button to shift

Micro-blogging site Twitter is planning to shift the bookmark button to the tweet details page. Twitter CEO Elon Musk, in a tweet, announced upcoming changes on the platform, which included a shift of the bookmark button, fixing image crop length, and other minor bug fixing on January 13.

“Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week," Musk tweeted.

The CEO also gave cues that the changes would make it ‘easy to create folders bookmark tweets into various categories’. In addition, he hinted at the features which will appear in the 'first part' of a 'much larger UI overhaul' on Twitter.

Earlier, Musk had announced an easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets as a part of a larger UI overhaul is among the new Twitter features on January 8.



Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, “Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb."