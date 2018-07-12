App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk commits to freeing homes in US city of contaminated water

The US government claims that drinking water in Flint is safe for consumption, however, many residents deny these claims.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The water crisis in the US city Flint, Michigan, has got a saviour in Elon Musk. Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO has now given his commitment to ensure cleaner water for every house in the city.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user @DylanSheaMusic, tweeted to Musk, “Hey @elonmusk I heard a bunch of people saying there’s NO WAY you could help get clean water to Flint, Michigan. Said you wouldn’t be capable idk.”

A challenge thrown at Musk rarely misses a mark, and Musk, as expected had a response. He tweeted, “Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding.”

However, the claim did not stop at one tweet, as Musk said that for now, people can reply with ppm and pub test results. And if the test results exceed FDA levels, he will get a water filter installed by sending someone to the spot. Musk has also shared an email address - flint@x.com, which will be operational from Thursday, as he is currently in China.

As per a report by Fortune, the US government claims that drinking water in Flint is safe for consumption, however, many residents deny these claims.

In April, tests put Flint in the 90th percentile at 4 ppb of lead, and this is below the prescribed US action level of 15 ppb, as per state standards.

Musk seconds the government’s opinion, stating that most houses in Flint have access to safe water. But there are still some homes that are not confident about the government tests results. For this, he is planning to “organise a weekend in Flint to add filters to those houses.”
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 03:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Elon Musk #Trending News #World News

